TPS board votes to increase cost of lunches for high school students

The Toledo Public School board voted unanimously Tuesday to increase the cost of school lunches for high school students.

The increase will now cost students 25 cents more, from $2.50 to $2.75. WTOL 11 is told it's all because of Paid Lunch Equity, which was mandated by the state. Schools are required to charge students for paid meals at a price that is, on average, equal to the difference between free meal reimbursement and the paid meal reimbursement.

"The reasoning is behind the difference between a free student, which is 3.09, and if you're a paying student, which is 2.50, and we only get a reimbursement of 31 cents from the state. So, the objective is to decrease the gap between the 3.09 cents and the 2.50," said Rey Deboras, TPS.

The increase essentially bridges the gap for free and paid lunches.

"We haven't increased any prices for two years, so the state didn't see an increase necessary for us, so we did not have an increase for two years. But this year, based on an income index, you know, three percent or four percent of increasing the food purchasing, that's probably why they did this year," said Deboras.

The increase will make parents reach deeper in their pockets, but TPS officials say there's a good chance your child is eligible for free lunch, and they're encourage students to pick up an application.

"We're had a low turn out on those applications and it's very important for the students and the parents to understand that if they fill out that application it will help," said Deboras.

The change will go into effect for the 2016/2017 school year.

According to the resolution, the board has to take a look at lunch costs each year and make adjustments when needed in order to keep their federal funding.

