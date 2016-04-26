Komen kickoff starts with guest speaker Annie Parker

This week money will be raised to help those fighting breast cancer.

On Thursday, the Inverness Country Club will play host to ‘Power of the Promise’, to support local health grants for uninsured men and women battling breast cancer.

The highlight of the night will be guest speaker Annie Parker. In the mid 1980's Annie played a key role in the identification of a certain gene mutation which can be a precursor to breast cancer.

"This was the first time science was able to say that there are cancers that can be handed down. Someone identified as having the gene can take steps to prevent themselves from getting cancer,” said Desmond Strooh, of Komen Northwest Ohio.

Her story was shared worldwide through the movie Decoding Annie Parker staring Helen Hunt. She hopes to keep the event light, sincere, and inspirational to everyone.

