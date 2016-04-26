Bowling Green man arrested for DUI with kids in car - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bowling Green man arrested for DUI with kids in car

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

A man was arrested in Bowling Green on Sunday for drunk driving. But who he had in the car with him is what really shocked police. 

Police say the man behind the wheel was driving on South Main Street in the city and turned onto Napoleon, going head first into another vehicle. 

When officers responded, they found three young children in the backseat. 

“Luckily they weren't hurt, but that's always a concern," said Major Justin White. 

The kids were in between the ages of 8 and 11. And while it’s always unacceptable for any driver to be behind the wheel while under the influence, this man’s blood alcohol level was .226. 

“The legal limit for alcohol for driving is a .08, so yes, it is substantially high, and they're putting those juveniles in danger,” said Major White. 

Because kids were involved, the driver is facing more than just a DUI. 

“If they have children in the car, usually Job and Family Services would be contacted and most of the time be charged with child endangering on top of the traffic offense or OVI,” said Major White.

Police are still investigating the incident.

