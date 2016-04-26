Police look for man they say forged check from City of Rossford - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for man they say forged check from City of Rossford

(Source: Rossford Police Department) (Source: Rossford Police Department)
ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

Rossford police are asking for your help in identifying this suspect. 

Police say the unknown man seen on the Rossford Police Department's Facebook page cashed a forged check from the City of Rossford at a local bank in Toledo back on April 13 around 9:30 a.m. 

They say the check had been stolen from the intended recipient, the name was changed and the amount was changed from $50.00 to $900.00.

The suspect also produced a fake South Carolina driver's license when cashing the check.

If you know who this man is, contact Rossford police at 419-666-7390 Mon-Fri 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or 24 hrs at 419-666-5230. 

