Police look for man they say forged check from City of Rossford

Rossford police are asking for your help in identifying this suspect.

Police say the unknown man seen on the Rossford Police Department's Facebook page cashed a forged check from the City of Rossford at a local bank in Toledo back on April 13 around 9:30 a.m.

They say the check had been stolen from the intended recipient, the name was changed and the amount was changed from $50.00 to $900.00.

The suspect also produced a fake South Carolina driver's license when cashing the check.

If you know who this man is, contact Rossford police at 419-666-7390 Mon-Fri 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or 24 hrs at 419-666-5230.

