TPS: Bus driver assaulted in south Toledo

A Toledo Public Schools bus driver was assaulted in south Toledo Tuesday.

TPS Spokeswoman Patty Mazur says it happened late in the afternoon on Melody Lane near Hill Avenue.

She says it is still unclear just how it happened.

Paramedics treated the driver at the scene and he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Toledo police and TPS security are investigating.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.