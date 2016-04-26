Police arrest two men caught using fake credit cards - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police arrest two men caught using fake credit cards

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

Two men were arrested over the weekend, for using fake credit cards to buy items from a store in Bowling Green. 

Police say the pair were parked in front of Elder Beerman, but purchased bigger ticket items, from Sears. 

Vernon Collins and Ahrian James were arrested by the Bowling Green police. 

Apparently Sears wasn't the only spot they targeted. Major Justin White says they were making large purchases with the card at other businesses as well. 

This is something police in several departments have been dealing with lately, so they're warning clerks to make sure you're verifying cards. 

If you think you're a victim of credit card theft, there are some things you can do.

"If you think you have your information taken, or identity theft is what that would fall under, you want to contact the Ohio Attorney General's office, and actually when you go on their website,” said Major White.

For more information about protecting yourself from credit card fraud, click here.
 
