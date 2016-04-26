Police arrest two men caught using fake credit cards

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Two men were arrested over the weekend, for using fake credit cards to buy items from a store in Bowling Green.

Police say the pair were parked in front of Elder Beerman, but purchased bigger ticket items, from Sears.

Vernon Collins and Ahrian James were arrested by the Bowling Green police.

Apparently Sears wasn't the only spot they targeted. Major Justin White says they were making large purchases with the card at other businesses as well.

This is something police in several departments have been dealing with lately, so they're warning clerks to make sure you're verifying cards.

If you think you're a victim of credit card theft, there are some things you can do.



"If you think you have your information taken, or identity theft is what that would fall under, you want to contact the Ohio Attorney General's office, and actually when you go on their website,” said Major White.

For more information about protecting yourself from credit card fraud, click here.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.