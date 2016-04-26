Crews begin demolishing smoke stacks in Downtown Toledo

Crews were busy Tuesday doing more and more work on the smokestacks at the former Edison Steam Plant in Downtown Toledo.

Tuesday, workers cut away an insulated liner from those huge smokestacks.

WTOL 11 learned that crews could begin dismantling the stacks as early as Wednesday.

It's all part of ProMedica's plans to put its headquarters in the steam plant and the nearby Key Bank building.

