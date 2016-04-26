Local leaders ask Senate Republicans to "do their duty"

Local leaders are asking the Supreme Court to step up the plate and do their duty.

WTOL was at a gathering Tuesday afternoon which included Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, other local officials and NextGen Climate Ohio.

They are all calling on senate republicans to give the Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland a fair hearing and an up or down vote.

Many also commented on several controversial topics the Supreme Court has heard this year, like the Apple hack case.

“Whether you are on the F.B.I. said of that or the apple side of that question everyone should be unified and want to know what the answer is so that apple, the F.B.I. and citizens and law enforcement can act accordingly and not act first and be seconded guessed later,” said Steven Dettelbach, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

According to NextGen Climate Ohio, in our area, there are several crucial issues coming up before the Supreme Court, including the future of the Clean Power Plan.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.