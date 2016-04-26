New facility at Toledo Express Airport could increase travel

New U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility opens at the Toledo Express Airport. (Source: WTOL)

WTOL 11 got a look inside at the new facility out at the Toledo Express Airport that could make international travel to and from Toledo a possibility.

On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility. WTOL is told the new department will enhance national security, making our airport capable of welcoming travelers here.

Officials say the processing here in Toledo will be the same as any other airport in the United States.

The new facility is also bringing more jobs to the Toledo area.

