AT&T offers discounted internet access for low-income families

Some families may have more options now when it comes to finding affordable internet.

AT&T announced a new plan to provide discounted internet access as low as $5 a month to low-income families.

Any home where at least one person receives food stamps will be eligible for the new program.

AT&T will offer internet connection speeds of 3-megabits per second for five bucks, faster speeds will cost you $10 a month.

All installation and equipment fees will also be waived.

Individuals interested in participating in Access from AT&T have multiple options to check their eligibility and to register for the program"

Online – Potential participants can obtain an application at att.com/access and submit the form online or via email.

Mail – Consumers are also able to apply for the program by printing the form from att.com/access and sending it in via fax or mail.

Phone – For assistance in English interested consumers can call 1-855-220-5211, or for Spanish they can call 1-855-220-5225.

