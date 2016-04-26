AT&T offers discounted internet access for low-income families - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

AT&T offers discounted internet access for low-income families

Some families may have more options now when it comes to finding affordable internet. 

AT&T announced a new plan to provide discounted internet access as low as $5 a month to low-income families. 

Any home where at least one person receives food stamps will be eligible for the new program. 

AT&T will offer internet connection speeds of 3-megabits per second for five bucks, faster speeds will cost you $10 a month. 

All installation and equipment fees will also be waived. 

Individuals interested in participating in Access from AT&T have multiple options to check their eligibility and to register for the program"

  • Online – Potential participants can obtain an application at att.com/access and submit the form online or via email.
  • Mail – Consumers are also able to apply for the program by printing the form from att.com/access and sending it in via fax or mail.
  • Phone – For assistance in English interested consumers can call 1-855-220-5211, or for Spanish they can call 1-855-220-5225.

