Police investigate shooting in north Toledo, one injured - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigate shooting in north Toledo, one injured

By WTOL Staff
Connect
Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating after responding to reports of a shooting in north Toledo. 

It happened just after 12:30 p.m., police say witnesses called 911 stating that a two groups of men approached each other and gunshots were heard. When police arrived to the scene they found shell casings on W. Park Street. It was then discovered that 3 W. Park and 21 W. Park had been hit by bullets. Detectives were also marking evidence on Franklin Avenue. Those nearby at the time did not want to talk on camera. 

A construction worker did, however, tell WTOL that he was on his lunch break when the shooting happened and heard shots coming form one of the back yards.   

Police say there was one victim, Robert Sawyer. He got a ride to the emergency room and was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand. 

As for a motive, police say it is unknown at this time. 

"Right now it's unclear. We have to debrief the victim and talk to the witnesses and see if we can get a clear picture of who may have wanted to shoot him," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. 

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information that could help police, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly