Police investigate shooting in north Toledo, one injured

Police are investigating after responding to reports of a shooting in north Toledo.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m., police say witnesses called 911 stating that a two groups of men approached each other and gunshots were heard. When police arrived to the scene they found shell casings on W. Park Street. It was then discovered that 3 W. Park and 21 W. Park had been hit by bullets. Detectives were also marking evidence on Franklin Avenue. Those nearby at the time did not want to talk on camera.

A construction worker did, however, tell WTOL that he was on his lunch break when the shooting happened and heard shots coming form one of the back yards.

Police say there was one victim, Robert Sawyer. He got a ride to the emergency room and was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand.

As for a motive, police say it is unknown at this time.

"Right now it's unclear. We have to debrief the victim and talk to the witnesses and see if we can get a clear picture of who may have wanted to shoot him," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information that could help police, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

