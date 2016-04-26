Woman arrested, charged with stealing motor oil - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman arrested, charged with stealing motor oil

Sonja Calbert (Source: Toledo Police Department) Sonja Calbert (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman was booked in the Lucas County Jail Monday afternoon for allegedly taking a quart of motor oil from a dollar store.
 
Sonja Calbert is charged with theft and assault. 

Toledo police say Calbert put the container of oil in her purse at the Dollar General store on Airport Hwy. earlier this month. 

A manager told police that Calbert then took off in her car and came close to running over a customer in the parking lot.
 
Calbert was arraigned Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court. Her bond was continued, and she was ordered to stay away from the Dollar General. 

She will be back in court on May 10.

