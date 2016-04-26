Woman arrested, charged with stealing motor oil

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo woman was booked in the Lucas County Jail Monday afternoon for allegedly taking a quart of motor oil from a dollar store.



Sonja Calbert is charged with theft and assault.

Toledo police say Calbert put the container of oil in her purse at the Dollar General store on Airport Hwy. earlier this month.

A manager told police that Calbert then took off in her car and came close to running over a customer in the parking lot.



Calbert was arraigned Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court. Her bond was continued, and she was ordered to stay away from the Dollar General.

She will be back in court on May 10.



