Boy found hanging from bunk bed dies

A 10-year-old in Monroe has died after what police are calling a horrible accident.

The Monroe Police Department was called to a home in the 900 block of E. Fourth Street on Saturday, April 23.

The young boy was found unresponsive and hanging from a bunk bed.

Emergency responders cut him down, and he was eventually flown to Toledo Children’s Hospital.

On Monday, Monroe police were told that the 10-year-old had died while at the hospital.

Police say the initial investigation appears to show the death was caused by a horrible accident.

