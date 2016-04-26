Overnight barn fire in Perrysburg Township

A barn fire in Perrysburg Township occurred overnight on Tuesday, April 26 around 1 a.m.

The barn located at the intersection of Neiderhouse Road and State Route 199 was fully engulfed in flames before fire crews arrived.

According to the home owner, the barn housed two horses and seven peacocks.

The home owner also says his horses are safe. But some peacocks are still missing at time of the article.

This was a relatively new barn built two years ago. The previous barn had also burned down.

Crews say the barn is a total loss.

