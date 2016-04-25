TPD work on community relations in east Toledo

To better relationships between people in Toledo and police officers, Chief George Kral has been holding town hall meetings across the city.

The Monday night town hall at the East Toledo Family Center marked Kral's fifth meeting.

People told him about several issues, such as people feeling like police have preconceived notions about someone who lives in east Toledo, and that people hang around storefronts causing problems.

Chief Kral says his main focus during these meetings is learning what he can do to better community/police interactions.

"Somehow coming up with a better way to tell people you need to report crimes, and that it's okay, and that you will be safe, and that your call does matter," said one community member.

"What you can do is respect them like you would want to be respected," said another community member. "That's how you can gain a relationship with the Toledo Police Department or any police department or sheriff's department."

Others suggested more social media interaction to get younger people engaged and more police officers on bike patrol.

Karl says the meetings are working.

"Our internal affairs complaints are down. I get positive feedback on social media, and when people stop me on the street," said Kral. "Obviously we have 615 officers, so it's going to take time to get everybody on the same sheet of music, but we're making good strides."

Chief Kral says he'd like to see some new faces and hear new opinions at the meetings.

