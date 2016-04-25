Wood Co. health department plans to attend Zika virus workshop

The threat of Zika has Ohio preparing for this year's mosquito season.

Health departments across the state are getting together for a workshop on the issue on Tuesday, and the Wood County Health District plans to attend.

"It's going to be a real important, basically a fact finding mission, to learn more about methods that we can maybe in the future utilize in Wood County," said Connor Rittwage, epidemiologist at the Wood County Health District.

The health district says collecting information and then educating the public is key as they continue to learn more about the Zika virus.

According to the health district, right now people living in our area should not be worried.

"The risk of widespread mosquito to human transmission is low and so ultimately my answer would be the risk to wood county is low, however we understand the concern people have," said Rittwage.

On the other hand, travel to certain areas can be a concern.

"If you've been to an area or planning to go to an area that has ongoing transmission, so mosquito to human. Maybe reconsider going there," said Rittwage.

The health district says if avoiding the trip is not an option check for symptoms as soon as you return.

Right now Wood County does not have a county wide mosquito control program. They're hoping to learn more about what other areas are doing at the workshop.

