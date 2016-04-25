UTMC resident dies of colon cancer at 39

With heavy hearts, the University of Toledo Medical Center announced the passing for 39-year-old resident Dr. Cyrus Chan.

It is with a heavy heart we share the news that Dr. Cyrus Chan lost his battle with colon cancer April 21 at age 39. pic.twitter.com/XYPbpQU1ro — UToledo Medicine (@UToledoMed) April 25, 2016

Dr. Chan had been battling colon cancer for over a year and a half. WTOL 11 interviewed him in the beginning of April on his journey, just days before he passed away on April 21.

UTMC resident shares journey with colon cancer; colleagues begin legacy scholarship

Throughout his journey with cancer Dr. Chan inspired many of his colleagues with his positive attitude.

"Even before I was diagnosed, I've always had the attitude of: enjoy life as much as you can. Don't take things for granted. Life is short; family is important. You need to hold onto that," said Dr. Chan.

For that they created a legacy scholarship fund in his name before his passing. The fund has already surpassed the $25,000 goal and a new goal of $50,000 has been made.

One of the things Dr. Chan felt most proud of was his time spent at UTMC.

"It makes me feel special; it makes me feel really special to know that everything I've done, everything that I've contributed to the University, to their residency program, has left a mark. At least I know that I left that for them. It makes me feel important," said Dr. Chan.

And his mark will continue to live on through the legacy scholarship fund.

To donate to Dr. Chan's legacy scholarship click here.

