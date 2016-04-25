UTMC resident dies of colon cancer at 39 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UTMC resident dies of colon cancer at 39

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

With heavy hearts, the University of Toledo Medical Center announced the passing for 39-year-old resident Dr. Cyrus Chan.  

Dr. Chan had been battling colon cancer for over a year and a half. WTOL 11 interviewed him in the beginning of April on his journey, just days before he passed away on April 21.  

UTMC resident shares journey with colon cancer; colleagues begin legacy scholarship

Throughout his journey with cancer Dr. Chan inspired many of his colleagues with his positive attitude. 

"Even before I was diagnosed, I've always had the attitude of: enjoy life as much as you can. Don't take things for granted. Life is short; family is important. You need to hold onto that," said Dr. Chan. 

For that they created a legacy scholarship fund in his name before his passing. The fund has already surpassed the $25,000 goal and a new goal of $50,000 has been made. 

One of the things Dr. Chan felt most proud of was his time spent at UTMC. 

"It makes me feel special; it makes me feel really special to know that everything I've done, everything that I've contributed to the University, to their residency program, has left a mark. At least I know that I left that for them. It makes me feel important," said Dr. Chan. 

And his mark will continue to live on through the legacy scholarship fund.   

To donate to Dr. Chan's legacy scholarship click here

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly