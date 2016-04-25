Senator Sherrod Brown says he doesn't want VP position

As Hillary Clinton gets closer to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination, speculation about her potential running mate has heated up.

Senator Sherrod Brown's name continues to come up as a potential Vice President.

The speculation started heating up after Clinton’s big win in New York.

She now needs just 439 delegates to seal the nomination, while Bernie Sanders would need nearly 1200 delegates.

Several political analysts say Brown could be a strategic choice for Clinton to help her win Ohio in the general election. But this rumor isn't new; WTOL has heard rumblings that Brown could be Clinton's choice for VP back in March.

Today, the Senator said this in a statement:

"I do not want to be Vice President. I feel lucky to be Ohio's Senator and working for our state is the only job I want.”

According to the New York Times, other names political analysts have discussed for Clinton's running mate are Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Senator Bill Nelson from Florida.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.