Western Ave. at the Anthony Wayne Trail expected to re-open Thursday

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Western Avenue along the Anthony Wayne Trail was scheduled to open Monday after a weekend project, but drivers are still being forced to find another route.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials say they were experiencing soil issues this weekend, and it was not settling.

They suspect the soil issues were water pockets from utility wells at the intersection. As of now they are being addressed. 

The contractor is expected to pave this Wednesday and that portion of Western is expected to open on Thursday. 

This is all a part of the Trail Safety Improvement Project. Western Ave. is being re-designed, re-built and re-paved to cut back on traffic congestion. But Local drivers say the detours are a headache.  

“People can get lost going in certain areas that they’re not use to, especially when they're getting off work and it's closed down there,” said one Toledo driver.

Next weekend, the same work will be done at South Avenue and the Trail.

Again, Western Ave. is expected to re-open on Thursday.   

