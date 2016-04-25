Father of one murder victim speaks out about mass shootings in southern Ohio

Investigators say the autopsies have been completed on the eight family members killed in a shooting rampage in rural Pike County, Ohio. The father of at least one of the victims is speaking to reporters.

Investigators on Monday released a chart showing how the victims were related. They were sons, daughters, cousins, and one, Hannah Gilley, was in a relationship with 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office didn't offer any additional information on the autopsies, there is still no one in custody for the execution-style killings and investigators haven't filed search warrants yet in court.

Roadblocks are still set up leading back to the four crime scenes, and that's where reporters heard from Leonard Manley, father of 37-year-old Dana Rhoden.

When asked about his daughter, Manley said, “She'd give you the shirt off her back. She worked hard and she took care of all of the old people in the nursing home, went to people's houses.”

Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader expressed his thanks to the other county sheriffs who have offered manpower and equipment. He also urged patience as they look for the killer or killers.

“We are working around the clock, 24 hours a day, working on every lead that comes in,” the Sheriff said. “All the tips, conducting the interviews. We will provide information as we can.”

Manley calls whoever committed these brutal killings, scumbags.

“Whoever done it knows the family because there was two dogs there that would eat you up, but I ain't going to say no more," he said.

Over the weekend, investigators said they found marijuana growing operations at three of the four crime scenes, but they're not saying if that has anything to do with the murders.

A memorial fund has been set up to benefit the Rhoden family. Donations can be made at any Fifth Third Bank branch.

