Brandywine Country Club under new management, takes shape again - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Brandywine Country Club under new management, takes shape again

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

The Brandywine Country Club is under new management. After closing back in December, a local investor finalized a deal for the country club. 

New owners Stanley and Katherine Chlebowski are happy to say that the Brandywine is taking shape once again. 

“It does need a lot of work. A lot of repairs need to be done,” said the owners of the Brandywine. 

Crews were riding around picking up branches and a team was brought in for tree removal. 

The owners tell WTOL they made a $600,000 investment with more than 140 members of the club in mind. They say they wanted to make sure they saved the gem in the Maumee community. 

“This is a Auther Hill designed golf course and right now there are 20 holes but we will be redesigning that to 18,” said the owners. 

Golfers will see the course change in the next 2 years. But they'll be able to take their first swings of the year on May 4 at Brandywine. 

On the other hand, a total of $175,000 worth of work is needed to be done on the building. 

“We're going to employ over 80 people here between full time and part time. And I already have people calling me about Christmas Parties and having business meetings,” said the owners. 

They are still getting the pool up and running. But, the indoor facility should be complete by the middle of May. 

The country club will also have a restaurant which will be open to the public.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly