U.S. Marshals look for Mississippi armed robbery suspect in Toledo

U.S. Marshals are asking for your help in locating an armed robbery suspect.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) in Toledo says 24-year-old Khalil Gibron Slayton is wanted by the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office in Dekalb, Mississippi and the United States Postal Inspection Service for the armed robbery of a postal carrier in the Jackson, Mississippi area.

Slayton is believed to be in the north end of Toledo near Manhattan and Mulberry.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Slayton.

Slayton is 6’0 tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He also has tattoos on his neck.

If you know where Slayton is, call the NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED or 1-866-492-6833.

