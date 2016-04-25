U.S. Marshals look for Mississippi armed robbery suspect in Tole - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

U.S. Marshals look for Mississippi armed robbery suspect in Toledo

Khalil Gibron Slayton (Source: U.S. Marshals) Khalil Gibron Slayton (Source: U.S. Marshals)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

U.S. Marshals are asking for your help in locating an armed robbery suspect. 

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) in Toledo says 24-year-old Khalil Gibron Slayton is wanted by the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office in Dekalb, Mississippi and the United States Postal Inspection Service for the armed robbery of a postal carrier in the Jackson, Mississippi area.

Slayton is believed to be in the north end of Toledo near Manhattan and Mulberry.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Slayton.

Slayton is 6’0 tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He also has tattoos on his neck. 

If you know where Slayton is, call the NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED or 1-866-492-6833. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly