Bob Evans closing 27 restaurants, one in Toledo

Bad news for Bob Evans fans; the company announced Monday plans to close 27 restaurants!

Of those, 21 were closed over the weekend, with one being right here in Toledo, on Glendale.

Six more stores will be closed by 2017, but those locations have not yet been revealed.

The closings have put more than 1,100 people out of a job.

The restaurant chain says it's been struggling to increase its business.

See full list of the restaurants closed here.

