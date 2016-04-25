Man charged in fire that killed Toledo firefighters unable to pa - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged in fire that killed Toledo firefighters unable to pay court costs

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
Ray Abou Arab is charged with setting a fire that killed two Toledo firefighters. (Source: WTOL) Ray Abou Arab is charged with setting a fire that killed two Toledo firefighters. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The man accused of setting the fire that killed two Toledo firefighters was back in court Monday, and this time, the judge made a significant ruling.

The Honorable Stacy Cook ruled that Ray Abou Arab is indigent. That means he does not have the funds to pay for court costs, expert witnesses or any other investigation his legal team needs to do before the trial.

When charged, Ray Abou Arab and his family hired two well-known defense attorneys to try his case. Those attorneys have received payments to defend Abou Arab. But after he has been held in the Lucas County Jail for two years awaiting his trial, the judge determined that Abou Arab does not have the funds to continue paying his attorneys or cover the costs of expert witnesses, who will be called to testify in his favor during trial.

On Monday, his two defense attorneys determined the money they have been payed up until this point will be enough to cover the rest of their work on the case.

A trial date has still not been set in the case.

The judge was hopeful that she could set a trial date at today's hearing, but the defense filed a new motion requesting the death penalty charges be thrown out.

Judge Cook will rule on that motion first before scheduling the trial.

Ray Abou Arab is scheduled to be back in court at the end of June.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly