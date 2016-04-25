Man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

A man was arrested Monday morning for taking part in a drive-by shooting in east Toledo.

This incident happened along the 200 block of Fearing Street.

According to police, Bruce Copeland was the driver while an unidentified man fired a .40 caliber firearm out of the passenger side window. Afterward, the gun was tossed from the vehicle, but was later recovered by officers.

There were no injuries linked to the shooting.

Police arrested Copeland for improperly discharging a firearm in a motor vehicle and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He will be arraigned on Tuesday.

