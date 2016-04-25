One killed, one hurt in motorcycle crash

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday in Monroe.

This accident happened at approximately 8:07 P.M. on the northbound lane of I-75 at the E. Front Street exit.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a male and a female on the scene.

The female was pronounced dead on the scene. She was not wearing a helmet.

The male suffered injuries to his leg and was transported to the Beaumont Hospital in Trenton for treatment.

An initial investigation indicates the male was the operator of the vehicle and lost control while he was on the exit ramp.

Police believe alcohol was factor in the accident.

Police have not yet released the identities of the male operator or female passenger.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.