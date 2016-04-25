First-ever Jeep Fest coming to Toledo this summer

The City of Toledo will hold the first-ever "Jeep Fest" this summer in downtown Toledo.

Jeep Fest will include a parade through downtown Toledo, an all-Jeep car show at the SeaGate Convention Center, as well as other programs and events celebrating Jeep's contribution to the City of Toledo.

"There's some history, there's some future. Look, there's stories, there are tens of thousands of retirees and workers. lets just come down, get together, and have a party about the darn Jeep," said Pete Gerken.

Toledo has been the home of Jeep since World War II, when the company began making the iconic Willys MB for the war effort.

Today, Toledo's plant produces both the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Cherokee. Toledo is the only city in the world that produces the Jeep Wrangler.

Jeep Fest will take place Saturday, August 13.

The City of Toledo, the Lucas County Convention and Tourism Bureau, UAW Local 12 and the Lucas County Board of Commissioners are sponsors of the event.

