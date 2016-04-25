Utility plans $225M in Michigan natural gas system upgrades

Consumers Energy plans to spend nearly $225 million this year to upgrade its Michigan natural gas system.

The unit of Jackson-based CMS Energy Corp. says Monday work includes infrastructure replacement projects; upgrades to compressor and pressure regulation facilities; and upgrades to accommodate new business and residential customers.

The utility says $75 million will be spent to complete 60 improvement projects and replace an additional 86 miles of pipe. Work includes 27 projects in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties; 11 projects in Ingham, Jackson and Lenawee counties; and 11 projects in Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties.

About $31 million will accommodate more than 10,000 expected new business customers. About $35 million will add 146 miles of lines for more than 2,000 new residential customers.

