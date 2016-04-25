Legislative panel to hold 5th hearing on Flint crisis

A legislative committee created to review Flint's water crisis will hear next from top-ranking leaders in Gov. Rick Snyder's administration.

Department of Environmental Quality interim Director Keith Creagh and Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon are among those scheduled to testify Monday in Lansing.

A task force appointed by Snyder has concluded the state of Michigan is "fundamentally accountable" for Flint's lead-contaminated water emergency because of decisions made by environmental regulators and state-appointed emergency managers who controlled the city.

The state and county health departments have come under scrutiny for not notifying the public of a deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak that outside experts suspect was linked to the Flint River.

