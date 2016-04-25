4 arrested in Ohio for possessing powerful painkiller

Police in northeast Ohio say four people have been arrested in connection with the sale of a painkiller described as more potent than the synthetic opioid blamed for an alarming increase in fatal overdoses.

The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram (http://bit.ly/1SrUEGp ) reports that Elyria police say the four were arrested Thursday during a raid at a motel after a crime lab detected 3-methylfentanyl in substances bought during undercover drug purchases there. 3-methylfentanyl is an analog of fentanyl that police say is four to 60 times more potent.

Fentanyl and heroin mixed with the fentanyl have been blamed on numerous fatal overdoses in northern Ohio the last several years.

Elyria police Capt. Chris Costantino said 3-methylfentanyl might have caused some of the six non-fatal overdoses over a two-day period in Lorain County last week.

Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com

