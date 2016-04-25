Ohio couple weds at starting line, then runs half-marathon

This year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Marathon in Ohio will be a race to remember for one couple who married at the starting line before running the event's half-marathon.

The Repository newspaper (http://bit.ly/24f1RkL) reports marathon co-founder David Beck officiated as 50-year-old Lynnette Beedle and 49-year-old Stephen Klejka wed early Sunday in Canton.

The Hudson couple married in their running attire and matching blue "Team Kejka" sweatshirts, with Beedle donning a short white veil in her hair and Klejka strapping on a bow tie. After expressing their love for one another, they high-fived, kissed and set off for their 13.1-mile jog.

They were among about 3,000 runners who participated in the marathon, half-marathon or relay.

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com

