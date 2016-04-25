Ohio police: Phone links teen to pizza delivery robberies

Cleveland police say a 13-year-old boy suspected of robbing two pizza delivery drivers at gunpoint and trying to rob a third was identified because he used his own cellphone to place the orders.

Police tell Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/1SZjnBq ) the boy is being held at the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Juvenile Detention Center on aggravated robbery charges.

Detective Steve Loomis says the boy and another teen placed an order with a pizza shop March 17. He says when the delivery driver approached, the boy said for the driver to come closer, but the deliverer drove away. Loomis says the boys tried again the next day and took money, a cellphone, pizza and cookies from a driver.

The boy is expected to appear in court this week.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

