Officials: Kidnapping, killing suspect found dead in cell

- Authorities say an Ohio kidnapping suspected charged in the killing of a woman injured in a home invasion at her Pennsylvania home has been found dead in his jail cell.

Erie County officials tell WICU-TV that 25-year-old Kyle Johnson was found hanging and unresponsive in his cell just after 3 p.m. on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Johnson kidnapped his former girlfriend last week in Oakwood Village and had her in his car trunk when he broke into 58-year-old Kum Miller's home in an upscale Erie neighborhood. Police say he beat Miller and injured her husband before a neighbor shot and wounded Johnson.

Miller died from her injuries on Saturday.

An autopsy on Johnson has been scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.