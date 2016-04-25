Toledo firefighters battle vacant house fire overnight

A fire broke out overnight in a vacant house in north Toledo.

Firefighters were called to the 3400 block of Elm near Manhattan just before 3 a.m.

The fire was spotted by Toledo police who saw the smoke and called it in.

The blaze was contained to the interior of the house.

A neighbor says the house has been vacant for about three months.

An investigator is looking into what started the fire.

