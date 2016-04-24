Hotels visited by SOAP patrol in fight against human trafficking - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hotels visited by SOAP patrol in fight against human trafficking

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
The SOAP patrol visited 25 hotels Sunday throughout Northwest Ohio handing out tiny bars of soap.

SOAP stands for 'Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution.'

Members of the Junior League of Toledo, in coordination with SOAP, went to hotels dropping off baskets of soap.

Each bar had the human trafficking hotline number.

It's hoped the hotels will place the soap in rooms.

And if an abducted teen checks into the room, she'll call the hotline for help.

"The Junior League of Toledo is looking for community outreach programs that we can do hands on volunteer work to try to make a difference in our community," said Katie Bush of the Junior League.

Theresa Flores formed SOAP.

She was trafficked for two years as a teenager in Michigan and is now an author and advocate but most importantly a survivor.

"I created SOAP because I never had anybody to call and talk to and this was happening to me. So it's been very healing doing this for the last six years," said Ms. Flores.

The Junior Leaguers also dropped off missing children posters and a list of warning signs of trafficking for hotel housekeeping staff to read.

Ms. Flores has a message for everyone about trafficking.

"There's no such thing as teen prostitution. It's actually human trafficking and we have 1.3 million missing kids in our country. So we're going to go out and find and rescue them from being trafficked," said Flores.

And it's being done, as they like to say, by 'soaping up' Toledo.

