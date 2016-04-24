Walleye force game 7 in Kelly Cup playoffs

The Toledo Walleye Walleye are continuing their streak of taking playoff series to 7 games.
They beat Reading 3-1 in game 6 on Sunday afternoon.
Jeff Lerg stopped 33 of 34 shots against Reading.
Game 7 is Tuesday night in Toledo at 7:35.
