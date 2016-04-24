Missing 14-year-old girl from Ada, OH found safe in Indianapolis

Ada police along with the Forest police department and the F.B.I. located 14-year-old Elizabeth Saracson in a house in Indianapolis, IN.

Police say Elizabeth was not taken from her home. She left Ada and arrived to Indianapolis on her own accord.

She is currently in custody of Child Protective Services in Indianapolis, where arrangements are being made to transport her back to Ohio.

Police are still investigating exactly how Elizabeth made her way to Indianapolis.

