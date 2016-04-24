Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson- April 24,2016

This week on Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Tim Miller filled in the desk, and spoke with Dr. David Jackson from BGSU about the impact on last Tuesday's New York primary. Jackson discusses what the wins for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton mean, as well as what the next steps are for Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz, and John Kasich.

Then, Tim talks with Dr. Travis Taylor from the University of Toledo about the dangers of the Zika virus.

Michael Kiddey talks about the Holy Toledo Laugh Fest that is taking place this entire summer at different venues throughout the Toledo area.

