Memorial walk for baby Elaina happening today

The Toledo Community will gather to remember the life of a baby girl whose life was taken too soon because of child abuse.

A block walk in honor of Baby Elaina Steinfurth is set for 4 p.m. Sunday. It will begin at the vigil sight on 704 Federal Street.

Supporters are encouraged to wear Elaina shirts, carry signs and help put an end to child abuse.

This all coming ahead of the third anniversary of her death and during Child Abuse prevention month.

