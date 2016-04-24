Rossford school district to host kindergarten registration

The Rossford school district is gearing up for it's Kindergarten 2016-2017 Screening and Registration.

The registration is set to happen Monday and Tuesday from 8 A.M. until 3 P.M. at the Rossford Administration building on Glenwood Road.

To sign up, parents will need their child's birth certificate and immunization records.

For more information, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.