Mud Hens pitchers combine to throw no-hitter

Mud Hens pitchers combine to throw no-hitter

By Jordan Strack, Sports
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Mud Hens throw the first no-hitter in nearly 22 years. 

Four Mud Hens pitchers combined to throw the team’s first no-hitter since Jose Lima did it back in 1994.

Wawrick Saupold, Preston Guilmet, Logan Kensing and Bobby Parnell combined to lead the Hens to a 5 to zero victory at Fifth Third Field on
Saturday.
 
Matt Boyd was supposed to make the start on the mound for Toledo, but was scratched from his start just 20 minutes before the game started.

Saupold started the game and went five innings to pick up the victory.

