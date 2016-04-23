Register to help fight sex trafficking at Sunday event

Flyer with names and information of missing girls from Ohio and Michigan(Source: S.O.A.P.)

Sunday could be your chance to fight back against sex traffickers.

The Junior League of Toledo is holding an event at the University of Toledo Health Science Campus that aims to do just that.

The group is partnering with Save our Adolescents from Prostitution (S.O.A.P.) for the event.

Participants will help label bars of soap with a number that sex trafficking victims can call for help.

The soap will then be distributed to 25 different hotels in Lucas, Wood and Hancock county along with a flyer showing pictures and information of missing girls from Ohio and Michigan.

During the soap delivery the group will talk about red flags that hotel workers can look out for to help identify victims of sex trafficking.

Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Sunday, April 24, 2016

12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

The University of Toledo, Health Science Campus, Collier Building

