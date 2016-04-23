Microchips help runaway dogs find their way back home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Microchips help runaway dogs find their way back home

By Dick Berry, Reporter
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

It's an effort to help lost and stray dogs make it home safe and sound.

And it only cost $20 for that happy reunion with owners.

Saturday was 'Lost Dog Awareness Day.'

Lucas County Canine Care and Control 'chipped in' to help out.

Dog owners came by to have a microchip implanted in their pooches.

It's just like taking your dog to a vet for a vaccination.

The needle is a little bigger and the chip is the size of a grain of rice.

"It goes right underneath the skin between the shoulder blades and it's pretty basic," said Vet Tech Jon Adamaski of Canine Care.

The chip contains the owners name, address, phone number and e-mail.

You can get the chip at Canine Care, pet stores or a vet's office.

"The microchip is a permanent form of identification. So if they lose their collar, their tag and come in here, we can scan them with a special scanner, it will pick up a number and that number is associated with the owner's information," said Laura Simmons-Wark of Canine Care.

Ruth McKenzie brought in her ten month old boxer Angus Og to get chipped.

She's worried he could get lost and run off.

"Boxers will take off until they're trained well. It will take about two years for a boxer. He's frisky," said Ms. McKenzie.

Folks paid $20 for the chip on Saturday .

But all dogs adopted at Canine Care get a free chip as well as strays redeemed by owners.

