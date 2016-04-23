Toledoans compete in kielbasa cook-off Saturday

Want to know who makes the best homemade kielbasa in the Toledo area? Head to St. Clements Parish Saturday afternoon.

The cook-off starts at 1 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

Full Details:

When: Saturday, April 23 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: St. Clements Parish 3030 Tremainsville Road Toledo, OH



Contestants have been asked to bring a minimum of 60 pounds of meat, so if you’re attending, go hungry!

Anyone is able to attend and will vote for their favorite kielbasa.

The winner will receive $350, and trophy and some community clout. The runner-up will receive $250; the third place winner will receive $150.

The event is sponsored by the Polish American Community of Toledo. The group will also host a raffle with an array of Polish-themed prizes.

Tickets cost $2 each - $5 for three and $10 for six! All proceeds will go to the Toledo Polish Cultural Center fund.

WTOL’s Joe Stoll is this year’s media cook, so be sure to stop by and say hi!

