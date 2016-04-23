Get your pet microchipped for 'Lost Dog Awareness Day'

Lucas County Canine Care and Control wants to help you keep track of your furry friend at a special event Saturday.

The organization says that hundreds of dogs get lost in Lucas County each year, and they want pet owners to know about the importance of microchips.

On April 23 - Lost Dog Awareness Day - workers will be available at the Erie Street facility from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to microchip your four-legged friend.

Owners of dogs licensed in Lucas County will also receive a free engraved ID for their dog’s collar. All dogs adopted and redeemed that day will also receive a free ID tag.

Details:

When: Saturday, April 23 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Lucas County Canine Care and Control 410 S. Erie Street Toledo, OH 43604

Cost: Microchip (with registration) - $20

Having proper identification for your pet, along with a microchip, can greatly increase the chances of a reunion if he or she gets lost.

