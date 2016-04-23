Man killed in Paulding County crash; charges pending against driver

One person is dead and another facing charges following a crash in Paulding County.



It happened along State Route 114 just outside the village of Grover Hill Friday evening.



Authorities say 27-year-old Kyle Childs of Payne, Ohio went left of center and slammed head-on into 63-year-old William Bates.



Mr. Bates was pronounced dead at the scene.



Mr. Childs remains in the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.



