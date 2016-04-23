Walleye on verge of elimination after dropping Game 5 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Walleye on verge of elimination after dropping Game 5

By Jordan Strack, Sports
Connect
(Source: Toledo Walleye) (Source: Toledo Walleye)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Walleye are on the verge of elimination after dropping Game Five on Friday night 5 to 3. 

Jake Paterson got the start in goal but was pulled after allowing 4 goals in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Kyle Bonis scored two goals in the game, but it wasn’t enough.

The series shifts to Reading and the Walleye are down 3-2 in the series.

“When you work hard to get two back and make it 2-2 and then they score that quick that’s kinda deflating,” said Bonis. “I thought we found a good way to bounce back and we rallied. I thought we carried the play from then on. We embrace those kind of challenges and with the group that we have, I have no doubt that we’ll come out ready to play on Sunday.”

Game Six is Sunday in Reading. The puck drops at 4 p.m.

Walleye Coach Derek Lalonde said that Jeff Lerg will get the start in goal.
    •   
