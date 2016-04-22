Traffic Delays: Work on Anthony Wayne Trail at Western extended

Work on the intersection of the Anthony Wayne Trail and Western is being extended through Thursday.

The intersection is being redesigned and repaved to cut back on the traffic congestion.

The work was supposed to be completed by Monday.

The trail will remain open in both directions, but drivers won’t be able to turn west onto Western Ave. Eastbound Western into South Toledo remains open.

Detour signs have been set up, and The Ohio Department of Transportation asks that you follow them.

Next weekend, the same work will be done at South Avenue and the Trail.

ODOT says in three weeks both intersections will be closed intermittently to hang new traffic signals.

