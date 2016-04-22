What to expect from possible Spencer Twp. fire dept. takeover - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

What to expect from possible Spencer Twp. fire dept. takeover

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Springfield Twp. could soon be taking over Spencer Twp.'s fire and EMS service (Source: WTOL) Springfield Twp. could soon be taking over Spencer Twp.'s fire and EMS service (Source: WTOL)
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Things are operating as usual at the Spencer Township Fire department now, but change may be on the way.

Springfield Township's assistant fire chief says they could soon take over the smaller department's fire and EMS services.

"It would be no different than us running out of here. Their staff, we would have staffing 24/7," said Springfield Township Assistant Fire Chief Rick Helminski.

The contract also includes having Springfield Township firefighters man Spencer Township's station so the area has the same coverage.

"We'll staff their station with three personnel. And in lieu of payment for the first six months, or July to the end of this year, we will be absorbing two pieces of their equipment," said Helminski.

The contract is for about $128,000 per year with a three percent increase every year for 10 years.

This deal does include the ability for Spencer Township's fire personnel to apply for jobs in Springfield Township.

"Looking at what our need is will dictate what the number of people is," said Helminski.

Spencer Township Fire currently covers the township along with Swanton and Harding Townships. The assistant chief says people living in those areas will be provided the same coverage that they currently have.

"Rest assured we have nothing but professional firefighters here and they will get nothing, but 100 percent, top notch treatment, and first-class response times," said Helminski.

Springfield Township trustees will decide on the issue May 2.

If the deal goes through, it would go into effect July 1.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.









 

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly