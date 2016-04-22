What to expect from possible Spencer Twp. fire dept. takeover

Springfield Twp. could soon be taking over Spencer Twp.'s fire and EMS service (Source: WTOL)

Things are operating as usual at the Spencer Township Fire department now, but change may be on the way.

Springfield Township's assistant fire chief says they could soon take over the smaller department's fire and EMS services.

"It would be no different than us running out of here. Their staff, we would have staffing 24/7," said Springfield Township Assistant Fire Chief Rick Helminski.

The contract also includes having Springfield Township firefighters man Spencer Township's station so the area has the same coverage.

"We'll staff their station with three personnel. And in lieu of payment for the first six months, or July to the end of this year, we will be absorbing two pieces of their equipment," said Helminski.

The contract is for about $128,000 per year with a three percent increase every year for 10 years.

This deal does include the ability for Spencer Township's fire personnel to apply for jobs in Springfield Township.

"Looking at what our need is will dictate what the number of people is," said Helminski.

Spencer Township Fire currently covers the township along with Swanton and Harding Townships. The assistant chief says people living in those areas will be provided the same coverage that they currently have.

"Rest assured we have nothing but professional firefighters here and they will get nothing, but 100 percent, top notch treatment, and first-class response times," said Helminski.

Springfield Township trustees will decide on the issue May 2.

If the deal goes through, it would go into effect July 1.

