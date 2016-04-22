Horse seen tied up in south Toledo

If you drove down Mozart Street near the Anthony Wayne Trail Friday, you may have noticed something strange - a horse tied up to a tree in a yard.

WTOL 11 reached out to the Humane Society who had checked out the situation earlier in the day. They said the owners told them that their trailer had broken down and was being repaired.

Toledo police were notified and gave the owners permission to keep the animal in the city while their trailer is repaired.

WTOL is told the horse does have access to food and water and will be put in a garage nearby for the night. Once the trailer is fixed, the owners say they will be taking the horse to a farm in a nearby county.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.